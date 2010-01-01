Located in Fresno, California, Sierra Pacific Orthopedics is the premier orthopedic medical center in the San Joaquin Valley. From the beginning, our vision has been a commitment to providing the highest quality orthopedic, spine, and sports medicine care to our patients.

Over the years, Sierra Pacific Orthopedics has grown to become the most experienced orthopedic specialty provider in the region.

To ensure our patients receive the best available treatment and care, our surgeons and specialists are all specialty trained, which means they have received advanced instruction in their respective fields. Backed by our experienced, patient-friendly staff, you can be assured that the doctors at Sierra Pacific Orthopedics are dedicated to a single goal: making your life better.