    Dr. Kalmes is a fellowship-trained primary care sports medicine doctor who is now accepting new primary care and family practice patients with immediate openings.

    Dr. Gomez is a fellowship-trained sports medicine surgeon who specializes in providing surgical and nonsurgical care for the ankle, hip, knee, and shoulder.

    As the premier orthopedic practice in the Central Valley, Sierra Pacific Orthopedics is dedicated to providing the highest level of care for every area of the body.

Orthopedic Urgent Care

Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Herndon Campus, 1st Floor
1630 East Herndon Avenue
Fresno, CA 93720

Welcome to Sierra Pacific Orthopedics

Located in Fresno, California, Sierra Pacific Orthopedics is the premier orthopedic medical center in the San Joaquin Valley. From the beginning, our vision has been a commitment to providing the highest quality orthopedic, spine, and sports medicine care to our patients.

Over the years, Sierra Pacific Orthopedics has grown to become the most experienced orthopedic specialty provider in the region.

To ensure our patients receive the best available treatment and care, our surgeons and specialists are all specialty trained, which means they have received advanced instruction in their respective fields. Backed by our experienced, patient-friendly staff, you can be assured that the doctors at Sierra Pacific Orthopedics are dedicated to a single goal: making your life better.

Official Team Physicians for Fresno State Since 1987

